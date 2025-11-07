Case filed over murder of ‘BNP activist’ Sarwar in Chattogram shooting

The family of Sarwar Hossain Babla, who was shot and killed during a BNP event in Chattogram, has filed a case over his murder.

Seven suspects have been named in the case filed by Sarwar’s father Abdul Quader on Friday, said Jashim Uddin, the chief of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

Two of the suspects implicated in the case have been identified by single names as Raihan and Emon. Another 15-16 unidentified individuals have also been listed as suspects, OC Jashim said.

Sarwar, a criminal listed by police, was shot and killed by reckless gunshots during a campaign event hosted by Ershad Ullah, the BNP’s candidate for the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election, in the port city's Chalitatli Khondakia neighbourhood under Bayezid Bostami Thana on Nov 5.

Ershad and three others were also injured in the shooting.

Following the incident, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz told the media that the killing had “targeted” Sarwar.