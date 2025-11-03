Teachers launch fresh protest to demand MPO inclusion for educational institutions

Teachers from educational institutions not under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) programme, many of whom have not received their salaries for a long time, are conducting a “continuous sit-in” programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to demand the inclusion of their institutions under the government scheme.

The second day of the sit-in programme, under the banner of the “Sammilito Non-MPO Educational Institutions Oikya Parishad”, was held on Monday.

Protest leader Munimul Haque said, "During the holy month of Ramadan, we held a 17-day continuous sit-in programme at the Jatiya Press Club demanding MPO registration. At the time, the honourable education advisor and education secretary assured teachers of MPO registration during our discussions with them.

"But that assurance has yet to be realised. Meanwhile, the teachers and staff of non-MPO listed educational institutions who have not received their salaries and allowances have their backs against the wall. As we are not getting our wages, we face a financial crisis and social humiliation."

He said, "We urge the government to stop these unfair games with MPO policies and circulars and include all non-MPO educational institutions in the MPO. If they do not, we will achieve our demands through protest."

The protesters have a plan to march towards the Secretariat on Monday.

From the second day of the sit-in programme, there is a plan to march towards the Secretariat under the leadership of Selim Mia, the chief coordinator of the Sammilito Non-MPO Educational Institutions Oikya Parishad, said Munimul.

On Feb 23, the teachers had launched a continuous sit-in programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to demand all non-MPO educational institutions be added to the MPO list. After 17 days of protest, they held discussions with the education advisor and officials of the Ministry of Education on Mar 12.

Then, at a press conference on Mar 12, the council's chief coordinator Selim Mia announced the suspension of the protest, citing assurances from the Ministry of Education regarding MPO inclusion.

As that demand has yet to be realised, the teachers have launched a fresh round of protests from Sunday.