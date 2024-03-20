Bashundhara MD Anvir cleared of rape, murder charges over college student Muniya's death

The judge dismissed a plea by Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania, the plaintiff of the case, objecting to the police report.

The other accused who have been acquitted of the charges are Anvir’s father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina Sobhan, model Faria Mahbub Piasa, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon, Ripon’s wife Sharmin Akter, and Saifa Rahman Mim, former wife of Awami League politician Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury’s son Sharun Chowdhury.

Muniya's body was found hanging in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26, 2021.

She was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.

According to the first case, Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her.

Tania alleged that Anvir had promised to marry her, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which spurred her to die by suicide.

A month after the court acquitted Anvir of the charges in the first case in August 2021, Tania filed the second case, alleging Anvir persuaded Muniya to have a physical relationship with him with promises to marry her.