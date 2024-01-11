    বাংলা

    Hasina appoints her new cabinet with swathe of changes in portfolios

    AH Mahmood Ali is the new finance minister, while Hasan Mahmud is the new foreign minister in a swathe of changes

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has appointed her top team making AH Mahmood Ali the finance minister, while picking Hasan Mahmud to head the foreign ministry in a broad changing of the guard.

    The 37-strong cabinet saw significant turnover from its previous iteration and new positions for old faces in the gazette published by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

    As she begins her fifth term in office, Hasina picked 25 ministers and 11 state ministers to run the country alongside her.

    For a fresh start, 14 new names were added to the cabinet following the 12th parliamentary polls.

    Aside from Mahmood Ali - a surprise pick for finance as he been a career diplomat - and Hasan Mahmud, rising star Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was elevated as new education minister. He was Dipu Moni's junior at the ministry in the immediate past administration.

    Hasina tapped Samanta Lal Sen out of politics to give him health.

    Former chief whip Abdus Shahid will helm agriculture, while Md Faruk Khan, a former commerce minister, will lead civil aviation.

