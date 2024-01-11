Hasina appoints her new cabinet with swathe of changes in portfolios

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has appointed her top team making AH Mahmood Ali the finance minister, while picking Hasan Mahmud to head the foreign ministry in a broad changing of the guard.

The 37-strong cabinet saw significant turnover from its previous iteration and new positions for old faces in the gazette published by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

As she begins her fifth term in office, Hasina picked 25 ministers and 11 state ministers to run the country alongside her.

For a fresh start, 14 new names were added to the cabinet following the 12th parliamentary polls.