Prime Minister Hasina makes first visit to Gopalganj after historic re-election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has begun a two-day trip to Gopalganj, her first visit outside Dhaka after securing a record-extending fourth consecutive term in power -- her fifth in total -- in the general election.
The premier left for her birthplace of Tungipara from her official residence, Gonobhaban, around 9:15 am on Saturday. Her convoy crossed the Padma Bridge around 10 am, according to Hasina’s press wing.
The Awami League chief is scheduled to pay tribute to the mausoleum of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after she arrives in Tungipara. She is scheduled to address ruling party supporters in the afternoon.
Hasina will spend the night at her own home in the district.
The ruling party president is also scheduled to exchange greetings with party leaders and activists in Kotalipara on Sunday before her return to the capital.
Hasina, who represents Gopalganj-3 in parliament, previously visited the district during the campaign for the 12th parliamentary election on Dec 30.
The Awami League secured an absolute majority as its candidates won 222 of 299 seats in the election. A new government led by Hasina has since taken power.