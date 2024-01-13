Prime Minister Hasina makes first visit to Gopalganj after historic re-election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has begun a two-day trip to Gopalganj, her first visit outside Dhaka after securing a record-extending fourth consecutive term in power -- her fifth in total -- in the general election.

The premier left for her birthplace of Tungipara from her official residence, Gonobhaban, around 9:15 am on Saturday. Her convoy crossed the Padma Bridge around 10 am, according to Hasina’s press wing.

The Awami League chief is scheduled to pay tribute to the mausoleum of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after she arrives in Tungipara. She is scheduled to address ruling party supporters in the afternoon.