Man dies by suicide after killing his 5-year-old daughter in Barishal

Police say the man and his wife had separated and his wife was coming the next day to take their daughter away

A man has died by suicide after killing his five-year-old daughter by slitting her throat in Barishal, according to police.

The incident occurred on the third floor of a building named ‘Swapno Bilas’ in the city’s Kawnia early on Wednesday, said Kawnia Police Station Sub-Inspector Arafat Hasan.

The deceased are Nayem Hawladar, 35, from Barakotha Union in Wazirpur Upazila and his five-year-old daughter Rabeya Bashri Roza.

Nayem was a driver for the healthcare company Opsonin Pharma Ltd.

Citing the family, SI Arafat said, “Nayem and his wife separated four months ago. Last night his wife told him over the phone that she would come to take the child in the morning.”

“That’s why Nayem slit his daughter’s throat with a kitchen tool.”

“Nayem’s sister lives in a room next to Nayem, but did not notice what happened.”

The SI said, “The incident is being investigated. Further details will be disclosed later.”