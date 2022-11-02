    বাংলা

    Govt revokes CARe Medical College's licence for failure to follow guidelines

    Students have been staging protests for the last few months as their future became uncertain

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 04:31 PM

    The government has revoked the licence of CARe Medical College in Dhaka's Mohammadpur for its failure to comply with the standard launch and operation procedures.

    The health ministry said in a notice on Wednesday the college authorities acknowledged their failure to follow the guidelines set by the government for medical colleges.

    The institution stopped admission of students in the academic year 2016-2017 due to non-compliance with the guidelines. However, the High Court allowed it to continue operation after the college filed a writ petition. The writ petition was withdrawn on Jul 27, according to the government notice.

    After the suspension of admission, the authorities could not improve the quality of education at the college in the last five years.

    A committee found irregularities, including a lack of a proper academic environment, teaching staff and space, during an inspection on Jun 14.

    Students have been staging protests for the last few months as their future became uncertain due to CARe Medical College’s failure to secure approval from the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council to run academic programmes.

    Protesters besieged Parveen Fatema, chairman of the private medical college, forcing her to sign a petition acknowledging the college authorities’ failure to run the institution and accepting students’ demand to allow them to transfer to other colleges.

