Govt revokes CARe Medical College's licence for failure to follow guidelines

The government has revoked the licence of CARe Medical College in Dhaka's Mohammadpur for its failure to comply with the standard launch and operation procedures.

The health ministry said in a notice on Wednesday the college authorities acknowledged their failure to follow the guidelines set by the government for medical colleges.

The institution stopped admission of students in the academic year 2016-2017 due to non-compliance with the guidelines. However, the High Court allowed it to continue operation after the college filed a writ petition. The writ petition was withdrawn on Jul 27, according to the government notice.

After the suspension of admission, the authorities could not improve the quality of education at the college in the last five years.