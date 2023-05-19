New-look Ramna Park comes alive with birds, squirrels and joggers

Revamped infrastructure and beautification projects have breathed new life into Ramna Park as people throng its shaded walkways – some for gentle jogging and some for a leisurely walk. The ambience comes alive with birds and squirrels.

At twilight, the new lighting system illuminates the walkways, enchanting the park visitors, while wooden bridges on both sides of the lake add to the charm.

A corner has been dedicated to children -- complete with colourful sports equipment, swings and newly-decorated slides. The presence of children, especially on the weekend, turns the park into a bustling hub of youthful energy.