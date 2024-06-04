Heavy rain leaves hundreds of thousands waterlogged in Sylhet city

Due to heavy rain, it is feared that the flood situation in Sylhet may deteriorate again

Heavy rain since Sunday night has flooded 28 wards of Sylhet city, leaving hundreds of thousands of people waterlogged.

The Sylhet City Corporation said this in a press release on Monday.

Earlier, due to the influence of Cyclone Remal, heavy rains began last Monday, May 27. At the same time, hilly streams descended from the upstream. As a result, eight out of the 13 Upazilas in Sylhet district were flooded. The low-lying areas of Sylhet city along the Surma River were also inundated.

Over the past two days, the flood situation was reported to be improving as there was no heavy rain and the amount of water flowing from the upstream had decreased.

However, Sylhet's Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan expressed concerns that the heavy rain since Sunday night could worsen the flood situation again.

The city corporation's press release stated that all necessary preparations had been made to control the situation in the flooded areas. It was reported that from Sunday night to Monday noon, there were 214 millimetres of rain, and the water level of the Surma River exceeded the danger level by 10.94 centimetres, according to the Water Development Board.

Meanwhile, acting mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, Md Mokhlesur Rahman Kamran, Chief Executive Officer Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, councillors Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury Masum, Humayun Kabir Suhin, Zainal Abedin, and other SCC officials visited some flood-afflicted areas and shelters.

They inspected various areas, including Mirabazar, Teraratan, Upashahar, and Ward No. 10, at around 2pm on Monday.

City corporation officials were instructed to perform their duties to manage the flood situation until further notice.

The emergency contact number (01958-284800) will be available 24 hours a day at the control room for emergency services.

Sajlu Laskar, public relations officer of Sylhet City Corporation, said that continuous rain since midnight on Sunday caused the Surma River's water to flow above the danger level, flooding several new wards. A shelter was opened in Ward No. 26. Since morning, councillors distributed dry food and clean water in the flooded areas. Cooked food will be provided in the flooded areas on Monday night.

He said the overflowing water from the Surma River filled the city's canals, causing flooding in the low-lying wards.

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury is currently on a personal trip to England.

Sajlu Laskar added all preparations to manage the flood situation have been completed under the mayor's instructions.

Shelters have been set up in Kishori Mohan Balak High School, Ramakrishna Mission High School, Basanta Memorial High School, and Mawdoon Ahmed's house in Ward No. 15.

In Ward No. 13, shelters were opened at Mirzajangal Girls' High School, Teraratan School, Omar Shah School in Ward No. 24, Ghasi Tula Government Primary School in Ward No. 10, Yousef Ghasi Tula School, Jalalabad Model School, Moinuddin Women's College, and Kanishail Government Primary School.

According to councillors, water has entered most areas of the city. The Sylhet City Corporation is closely monitoring the situation.

The district administration reported that nine Upazilas, 58 unions, and one municipality, including 28 wards of Sylhet City Corporation, have been affected by the floods. Additionally, 761 villages in nine Upazilas have been affected, impacting 614,282 people.

A total of 1,384 people are staying in shelters. In the last 12 hours, 278 people have left the shelters and returned home.

Under the district administration's management, 400 tonnes of rice, Tk 1.55 million, 1,400 bags of dry food, Tk 900,000 for baby food, and Tk 900,000 for cattle feed have been allocated by the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management for the Upazila administration.

For the city area, 25 tonnes of rice and Tk 200,000 have been allocated.