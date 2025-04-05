Police suspect the body parts found at the two separate locations belong to the same individual

Chopped up body parts recovered from cartons in Keraniganj, severed head found in Munshiganj

Police have recovered the dismembered body of an unidentified man from three polythene-wrapped cartons in Dhaka's Keraniganj Upazila. A severed head was later found in a separate carton in nearby Munshiganj.

The dismembered remains were discovered on Friday afternoon near the Upazila Health Complex in the Malancha area, according to Sohrab Al Hossain, chief of Keraniganj Model Police Station.

Later, Padma Bridge North Police Station personnel recovered a severed head and additional body parts from an abandoned carton beside the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj's Louhajang Upazila.

According to police and locals, residents spotted stray dogs dragging the cartons around in Keraniganj.

Growing suspicious, they approached and looked inside, only to find body parts. They immediately informed the police.

Responding to the call, police recovered the three cartons containing the headless remains of an unidentified man.

Sohrab said the victim is estimated to be between 40 and 45 years old, with a dark complexion.

"Initial evidence suggests he was killed elsewhere and his dismembered body was dumped here in cartons," he added.

Confirming the discovery of a severed head and some body parts from a carton near the Dhaka-Maowa Expressway in Munshiganj and said: "We suspect those remains belong to the same person whose other parts were found in Keraniganj."

An investigation is ongoing and the recovered remains have been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, Sohrab added.