Woman, 2 children die in a fire at Chattogram home

A woman and her two children died after a fire broke out at their home in Chattogram from a mosquito repellent coil.
The fire took place at a house in Shaheed Nagar near the Oxygen Intersection on Sunday morning, said Inspector Mohammad Hossain of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.
“The fire service told us that a mosquito repellent coil caused the fire,” he said.
The dead were Nur Nahar Begum, 30, her son Mohammad Maruf, 2, and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Faria.
Nur Nahar’s husband is Md Manik. They lived as tenants in a house owned by Ibrahim.
Maruf, Faria, and their mother, along with a man called Imam Uddin, were brought to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital with burn injuries, said Md Rafiq Uddin, a doctor at the hospital's burn unit.
Maruf died immediately after reaching the burn unit while Faria and their mother died at around 1 pm.
Both Faria and Nur Nahar had burns on 90 percent of their body, the doctor said.
Injured Imam Uddin was discharged after he received first aid, Dr Rafiq Uddin said. Police have not found any additional details of the victim