    বাংলা

    Woman, 2 children die in a fire at Chattogram home

    The fire started from a mosquito-repellent coil, according to the fire service

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 28 May 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 10:00 AM

    A woman and her two children died after a fire broke out at their home in Chattogram from a mosquito repellent coil.

    The fire took place at a house in Shaheed Nagar near the Oxygen Intersection on Sunday morning, said Inspector Mohammad Hossain of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

    “The fire service told us that a mosquito repellent coil caused the fire,” he said.

    The dead were Nur Nahar Begum, 30, her son Mohammad Maruf, 2, and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Faria.

    Nur Nahar’s husband is Md Manik. They lived as tenants in a house owned by Ibrahim.

    Maruf, Faria, and their mother, along with a man called Imam Uddin, were brought to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital with burn injuries, said Md Rafiq Uddin, a doctor at the hospital's burn unit.

    Maruf died immediately after reaching the burn unit while Faria and their mother died at around 1 pm.

    Both Faria and Nur Nahar had burns on 90 percent of their body, the doctor said.

    Injured Imam Uddin was discharged after he received first aid, Dr Rafiq Uddin said. Police have not found any additional details of the victim

    RELATED STORIES
    Women lower plastic containers attached to a rope to draw water from a well in Telamwadi, near Mumbai, India, May 16, 2023.
    Women, children trek miles to get water near Mumbai
    Even though their homes are not far from a dam that provides water to the metropolis, villagers say supplies run short from March to May every year
    Police find no one responsible for deadly Bangladesh container depot fire
    Police find no one responsible for BM Depot fire
    A committee formed by the administration earlier said the owners and the government agencies cannot avoid liability for the fire that killed over 50 people
    Death toll in Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast rises to three
    Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast toll rises to 3
    Two other victims injured in the incident are receiving treatment at the burn institute in Dhaka
    Curious bystanders gather near a massive fire that broke out on a large pile of discarded tyres stored under the Dewanhat overbridge in Chattogram on Saturday, Apr 29, 2023.
    Massive fire breaks out next to Chattogram rail tracks
    Thick black smoke was visible from far away

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan