Kaptai water shortage, rising Halda salinity hamper Chattogram water supply

The Kaptai hydroelectric plant’s capacity to release water has drastically decreased, making it unable to keep saltwater from entering the Halda river upstream, which supplies water to Chattogram City.

The situation has forced Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority to suspend the operation of two water treatment plants based on the river during high tides, cutting water purification by roughly 50 million litres to 410-420 million litres.

Several city areas, such as Halishahar, Uttar Kattali, Patenga, Baklia, Lalkhan Bazar, Shulkabahor, Amanbazar, Ambagan, Shershah, Kalurghat Industrial Area, and Chandanpura, are experiencing water supply disruptions.

Chattogram WASA has 78,542 connections for residential customers and 7,767 for commercial clients.

Shafiqul Alam, a resident of Chandanpura, said the water in the area has been excessively salty for the past week, and the water supply is not as consistent as before. He expressed concerns that if this situation persists during Ramadan, the difficulties for residents will escalate.

“Last week, the water was dirty. The water is cleaner than before now, but we’re getting less water,” said Md Ajgar, a resident of Lalkhan Bazar.

Bappa Bhattacharya, a resident of Patharghata, said supply stops more often now. “And the water has become saltier.”

WASA deems the situation a “natural disaster” and says the crisis will not end without rainwater during monsoon.

Experts argue that continuously undertaking new projects without securing alternative reservoirs or water sources was a short-sighted approach. This could worsen the water crisis in the future.