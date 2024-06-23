Police reshuffle sees Chattogram get new police commissioner

15 police officials recently promoted to the post of additional DIG have been given new roles

Chattogram Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy has been transferred to Police Headquarters as an additional inspector general (supernumerary) and replaced by Dhaka Metro Rail DIG Md Saiful Islam in a police reshuffle.

Another eight officers of the DIG rank have been reshuffled. Fifteen recently promoted officers have been posted as additional DIGs while as many officers of the rank of superintendent have been transferred.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the transfers and postings in three orders on Sunday.

PBI DIG Ilias Shareef has been transferred to the Barishal Range, Police Training Centre Khulna Commandant (DIG) Nisharul Arif has been transferred as DIG to Police Headquarters, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Police Commissioner Ashrafuzzaman to Police Headquarters, Armed Police Battalion DIG Mohammad Abdullahil Baki to Police Headquarters, Highway Police DIG Mahbubur Rahman appointed as metro rail DIG, Police Headquarters DIG SM Moshtaq Ahmed Khan as DMP additional commissioner, Barishal Range DIG Jamil Hassan has been moved to the Highway Police, and Armed Police Battalion DIG Mollya Nazrul Islam has been transferred to the CID.

Of the 15 officers posted as additional DIGs, three have been promoted to supernumeraries. Among the 15 promoted are superintendents of police from Tangail, Kushtia, Naval Police, Bogura, Pabna, Rangpur, Sunamganj and Jashore, as well as the deputy commissioners of the DMP and the CMP.

Superintendents of police from Cumilla, Sylhet, Patuakhali, Barguna, Feni, Nilphamari, and Madaripur and the deputy commissioner of the DMP are among the 15 officers of the rank who have been transferred.