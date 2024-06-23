Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Police reshuffle sees Chattogram get new police commissioner

15 police officials recently promoted to the post of additional DIG have been given  new roles

CMP gets new chief

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 05:30 PM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 05:30 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Manchester Airport cancels flights from two terminals
Manchester Airport cancels flights from two terminals
Egyptian hajj death toll rises to 672
Egyptian hajj death toll rises to 672
Afghanistan's Khan can sleep after avenging Australia defeat
Afghanistan's Khan can sleep after avenging Australia defeat
4 die of drowning in Netrokona
4 die of drowning in Netrokona
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More