Unlock climate finance, stop arms race: Hasina to global leaders at Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed a six-point proposal at Munich Security Conference, urging world leaders to unlock funds for the nations suffering from climate change, and end the arms race to divert resources into climate financing.

She made the remarks in her recommendations, placed at the panel discussion titled "From Pocket to Planet: Scaling Up Climate Finance" on Friday, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency reported.

"Senseless arms-race must be stopped and resources need to be diverted into mobilising the much-needed fund for fighting climate change. Let's keep in mind, when the existence of humanity is at stake, pursuing narrow interests will come to nothing," she said.

In the first of the six proposals, the Bangladesh premier said, "We must find solutions to unlock climate financing to keep us on track by implementing the six suggestions."

She reiterated that developed countries must fulfil their commitment to provide $100 billion per year up to 2025, based on a delivery plan.

"And, by the end of this year, we all must agree on a new climate financing target for post-2025, preferably above $100 billion, on the basis of scientific evidence," she said.