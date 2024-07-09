BMD website hacked, recovered after 5 hours

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department website was hacked around 7am on Tuesday

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department website has been recovered five hours after hackers took control of it.

The BMD website was hacked around 7am on Tuesday, said meteorologist Monowar Hossain.

The Bengali version of the site was available and looked unchanged around 9am. But the English version was hacked with an image and text that stated: "HACKED BY ODIYAN911. ~TE4M UCC INDIAN H4CKERS ~, Behind Every Mask, There is a Face And Behind That, A Untold Story. PLAY music"

The following scroll visible at the bottom said: "ODIYAN & SOLVEIG & SHUBH & BINARY-USER & ZODIAC & H3ROIC-CHAD & ANON_SEC_101."

When asked who the hackers were and what the motive was, Monowar Hossain said the website was hacked around 7am. “Then our IT team recovered it. You people are [making too much out of it.] This can happen anytime,” he said.

“Everyone wants to know who did it and how. We need more time to figure it out.”