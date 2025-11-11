Chhatra Dal activist found dead at Mohammadpur home

An activist of the Mohammadpur unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, has been found dead in the capital.

Police learnt about the incident shortly after 1:30pm on Tuesday.

His colleagues reportedly broke down the door of a house in Chandrima Housing and took him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased Sabbir Hasan was the joint convener of the Mohammadpur Chhatra Dal unit, police said, citing findings in the initial investigation.

Mohammadpur Police Station chief Kazi Rafiqul Ahmed said, “We have learnt that Sabbir lived in the flat with three or four other individuals. They each went out for work in the morning. Sabbir sent one of them to bring breakfast, but when that person returned, he found Sabbir’s room locked from inside. After repeated calls went unanswered, they broke the door and found him lying there, apparently after having hanged himself."

Preliminary findings suggest Sabbir was hanging from the ceiling with a rope that later came loose, causing his body to fall to the floor, the OC added.

Police have visited the scene and an investigation into the incident is under way.