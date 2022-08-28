Traffic policeman among two killed in Uttara road accident

A traffic policeman and a pedestrian have died after being run over by a lorry in Dhaka's Uttara.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Uttara West's Sector 9 in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims were identified as Kazi Masud, a traffic constable, and Jahangir, a shopkeeper.

Masud was on duty near Tasin Filling Station in Abdullahpur when the lorry hit him and Jahangir from behind, according to Md Mohsin, chief of Uttara West Police Station. They died on the spot.

Their bodies were subsequently taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College's morgue.

Police have seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee.