Hasina to go to Delhi to attend the swearing-in of India’s Modi

Despite losing its absolute majority, Modi’s BJP will form a government for a third consecutive term with support from alliance partners

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will fly to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is set to begin his third consecutive term as prime minister.

Modi invited Hasina to the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

She will leave for Delhi on Friday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the most seats in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the NDA won 293 as a coalition, with the BJP winning 240 alone as a party.

To form a government, a party or alliance requires 272 seats. Despite losing the absolute majority it had previously, the BJP will form a government for a third consecutive term with its alliance partners.

Modi will take his oath as the prime minister on Saturday.

Hasina had sent her congratulations to Modi on his election win on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections," she wrote in her letter.

"As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. Your convincing victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of India have placed in your leadership, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the country.”

The premier expressed her hope that the friendly and close relations between the two countries would continue in all sectors during Modi's new term.