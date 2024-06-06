Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hasina to go to Delhi to attend the swearing-in of India’s Modi

Despite losing its absolute majority, Modi’s BJP will form a government for a third consecutive term with support from alliance partners

Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 10:40 AM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 10:40 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound
Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound
Nvidia overtakes Apple as No. 2 most valuable company
Nvidia overtakes Apple as No. 2 most valuable company
Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More