Extra police deployment in Dhaka streets ‘part of regular security exercise’, says DMP

Increased police presence across Dhaka has raised questions among the public over possible security concerns.

Police, however, said the deployment is part of their “regular security exercise”.

Around 4pm on Saturday, police in riot gear, helmets, and body armour were seen at key intersections across the capital, stopping pedestrians for bag checks and questioning, and inspecting suspicious vehicles.

When asked, an officer at a Dhaka police station told bdnews24.com: “We were instructed by the DMP headquarters to display force between 4pm and 5pm. It’s happening in all station areas across Dhaka, with no other connection.”

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) spokesperson Md Talebur Rahman said, “This is part of our regular security drill, a segment of force mobilisation that routinely takes place.”

When asked if the heightened deployment was in response to any threat, he said: “No, there’s no threat. It’s a regular part of our preparedness activities.”

A man who faced a search at Farmgate said, “I was riding to Mohakhali with several books in my bag. Police stopped my bike, asked what was inside, and checked the books.”

Force mobilisation typically refers to assembling, preparing and deploying personnel to respond to emergencies. It includes activating reserve forces, preparing manpower and equipment, and ensuring readiness for rapid deployment.

The development comes amid increased street activity by activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated bodies, who have recently been holding sudden flash processions in Dhaka and other cities.

Awami League Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanok, currently in India, has announced a “lockdown-like” protest programme for Nov 13.

Police did not confirm whether current deployments were linked to this announcement.

An officer speaking on condition of anonymity said, “Considering previous incidents such as sudden marches and small-scale explosive attacks, police are conducting this routine operation as part of ongoing preparedness.”

On Friday night, around 50 activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations held a torch procession in Dhanmondi, during which several crude bombs exploded.

Police later detained one person identified as Sujit Ranjan Sarkar.

A few hours later, around 10:45pm, two crude bombs were thrown at the gate of St Mary’s Cathedral Church in Kakrail.

One exploded on the church’s steel gate, while police later recovered another unexploded device from inside the compound.

On Saturday, several police personnel were seen on duty at the church’s main gate.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nazmul Huda of Ramna Police Station said the church’s regular activities are continuing as usual and there is “no problem” with the situation.

Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Ramna Division, said: “Initial evidence suggests two people on a motorcycle threw the explosives. Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

“Efforts are under way to identify them and determine the motive,” he added.