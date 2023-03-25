Over 50 shops burnt in another Bandarban fire

Two fire service units were dispatched to the scene when the fire was reported on Saturday morning, Peyar said. They were able to bring the fire under control but another 51 or 52 stores had already burnt down.

“The fire started from a short circuit at a store named Maya Gas House in the market,” Peyar said. “We haven’t been able to calculate the total damage yet. It will be determined after an investigation.”

Touhid, who owned a store that sold construction materials like rods, cement, and different types of pipes, said that his stock was lost in the blaze.

The fire destroyed everything but the rods, he said, and the rods are burnt and can’t be sold.

The fire spread in all directions just after it started, said Jamal whose clothing store was damaged in the blaze. The size of the fire prevented anyone from getting near it, he said.

“My entire clothing store was gutted by the fire. I wasn’t able to save any of my stock. It can take years to restore a business after a fire. Sometimes it still doesn’t work out.”