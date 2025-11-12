Saudi Arabia cuts Bangladesh’s Hajj quota to 78,500 for 2026

Saudi Arabia has reduced the number of Bangladeshi pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj next year by more than 48,000 compared with this year.

A bilateral agreement has been signed allowing 78,500 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj in 2026, according to a media statement issued on Tuesday.

This year, 127,198 Bangladeshis performed Hajj, though only 87,100 had registered. Compared with this year, next year’s Hajj quota has been reduced by 48,698.

In 2024, 85,257 Bangladeshis performed Hajj, with about one-third of the quota remaining unfulfilled due to increased costs.

The Hajj is expected to take place on May 26, subject to the sighting of the moon.

The original registration deadline of Oct 12 has been extended by four days.

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced three Hajj packages for those interested in performing Hajj under private management.

Among them, the special package, including meals and animal sacrifice, has been fixed at Tk 750,000.

Under the general package, the cost will be Tk 550,000, while the economy package has been set at Tk 510,000.

There are three Hajj packages under government management.

The first package offers the opportunity to perform Hajj spending Tk 690,597.

The second package has fixed the cost at Tk 558,881, while the third package costs Tk 467,167.

A “general Hajj package under private management” has been introduced with a cost of Tk 509,185.

The Hajj agreement was signed by Religious Affairs Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. The Hajj agreement was signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.