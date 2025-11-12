Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Saudi Arabia cuts Bangladesh’s Hajj quota to 78,500 for 2026

Hajj to be observed on May 26, subject to moon sighting

78,500 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj next year

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 01:13 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 01:13 AM

Related Stories
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Read More
CMP chief orders ‘burst fire’ on armed criminals
CMP chief orders ‘burst fire’ on armed criminals
18 fishermen missing for two months in sea
18 fishermen missing for two months in sea
5, including shooters, held in daylight killing of Mamun
5, including shooters, held in daylight killing of Mamun
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More