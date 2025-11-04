37 long-term prisoners granted sentence remission under ‘Twenty Years Rule’

The Department of Prisons has decided to release 37 prisoners who have served more than 20 years behind bars, taking into account their conduct, prison record, age, and the nature of their offences.

The decision was announced on Tuesday through an order issued by the department, which said the remaining portion of the prisoners’ sentences had been remitted under Rule 569 of the Jail Code.

According to the rule, prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment before or after Dec 7, 1990, may seek remission through the inspector general of prisons two or three months prior to their potential release after serving 14 or 20 years, including remission.

This provision, commonly known as the “Twenty Years Rule”, allows recommendations for remission in cases that are not deemed serious or sensational.

Under the Penal Code and The Code of Criminal Procedure, a life sentence in Bangladesh is equivalent to 30 years.

When asked, Assistant Inspector General of Prisons Jannat-Ul-Farhad said: “All those being released were serving life sentences in murder cases. Most of them had between three to five years, or more, left of their sentence. They are held in different prisons across the country.

“Those who demonstrated good behaviour in jail, committed no offences inside, and are of such age that their release poses no risk to society, are among the 37 being freed.”

He confirmed that all 37 prisoners are men.

Referring to the broader effort, Farhad added: “Over 100 inmates have already been released this year after their sentences were remitted. It’s an ongoing process.”