Police detectives detain Jhenaidah Awami League leader Kamal

Earlier, Kamal filed a GD after losing three of his mobile phones

The Detective Branch of police has detained a local leader of the Awami League in Jhenaidah.

Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, relief and social welfare secretary of the ruling party’s district unit, was picked up from his house near the stadium in the late hours of Thursday.

Shaheen Uddin, chief of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station, said on Friday that the DB took Kamal to Dhaka.

He could not say what the charges against Kamal were.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kamal filed a general diary at the police station after losing three of his mobile phones.