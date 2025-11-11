120 BNP activists named suspect over attack on Tangail election office

A case has been filed against 120 BNP activists for allegedly attacking and vandalising the Gopalpur Upazila election office in Tangail and assaulting officials.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman told reporters on Monday afternoon that Gopalpur Upazila Election Officer Mohammad Nazrul Islam filed the complaint.

The FIR names Gopalpur Upazila BNP General Secretary Kazi Liakat Ali, municipal BNP President Khalid Hasan, Organisational Secretary Md Liton, Joint Secretary Mohir Uddin, Jubo Dal leader Kamrul Islam and municipal Chhatra Dal President Md Tuhin as suspects, while the remaining are listed as unidentified.

According to the case, around 10:30am on Monday, a group led by Khalid and Liakat went to the election office.

When asked what service they required, the BNP activists accused officers of “implementing the Awami League’s agenda” and began hurling abuse.

When staff protested, they allegedly attacked them and ransacked the office. Several people filming the incident on their mobiles reportedly had their phones snatched and were verbally abused.

The damage to office property is estimated at around Tk 80,000.

The complaint said the attack left Upazila Election Officer Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Assistant Upazila Election Officer Abu Raihan and data-entry operator Amjad Hossain injured, among others.

Amjad told bdnews24.com that election officers and staff are feeling insecure even before the EC announces the national poll schedule, demanding exemplary punishment for those responsible.

Tangail’s Senior Election Officer Md Tajul Islam said he had informed higher authorities of the incident and requested increased security at district and Upazila election offices.

“We never imagined such an attack would occur before the national election,” he added, calling for those involved to be punished.