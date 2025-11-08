Tongi cotton warehouse fire under control after 1.5 hours

Emergency workers have taken control of a fire that broke out at a cotton warehouse in Gazipur's Tongi.

The fire reportedly broke out at 11:45am on Saturday. Seven firefighting units from Tongi, Uttara and Gazipur subsequently rushed to the tin-roofed warehouse and doused the flames around 1:30pm, the Fire Service said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Although firefighters responded to the incident within four minutes of being alerted, a shortage of water in the area complicated firefighting efforts, according to the Fire Service.

Previously, in September, a fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi killed four people, including three firefighters.