Tongi cotton warehouse fire under control after 1.5 hours

November 08, 2025
Published : 08 Nov 2025, 02:47 PM
Emergency workers have taken control of a fire that broke out at a cotton warehouse in Gazipur's Tongi.
The fire reportedly broke out at 11:45am on Saturday. Seven firefighting units from Tongi, Uttara and Gazipur subsequently rushed to the tin-roofed warehouse and doused the flames around 1:30pm, the Fire Service said.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Although firefighters responded to the incident within four minutes of being alerted, a shortage of water in the area complicated firefighting efforts, according to the Fire Service.
Previously, in September, a fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi killed four people, including three firefighters.