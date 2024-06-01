Rain expected in half of Bangladesh amid floods in Sylhet

The trend of rain may continue throughout the week

With floods causing distress to residents in Sylhet, the Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to very heavy rain in four out of Bangladesh’s eight divisions.

The rain pattern may persist throughout the week, the Met Office said on Friday.

Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick told bdnews24.com in the evening that the rainfall was likely in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Meanwhile, around 650,000 people have been marooned by floods in Sylhet’s Gowainghat, Companiganj, Jaintiapur, Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Beanibazar and Golapganj Upazilas.

Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer at the Water Development Board’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said waters of the major rivers in the northeast were rising in the plains.

The water level may remain unchanged for 24 hours before receding, he said.

The Met Office in the forecast for Saturday said day temperature may rise by 1-3°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The highest temperature nationwide was recorded in Tentulia at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandpur had the highest rainfall at 257 millimetres.