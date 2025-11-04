BNP nomination sparks clashes, arson, roadblocks in Meherpur

Violence, arson, and vandalism have broken out between supporters of the nominated and denied BNP candidates in Meherpur-2, prompting police and Army deployment in Gangni to restore law and order

On Monday afternoon, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the party’s nomination of 237 candidates in Dhaka.

In Meherpur-2, former MP Amzad Hossain was nominated as the party’s Paddy Sheaf candidate. District BNP President Javed Masud Milton had sought the nomination but was denied.

That evening, Milton’s supporters declared Amzad unwelcome in the area and staged protests, accompanied by acts of vandalism. The unrest continued into Tuesday morning.

[More to follow]