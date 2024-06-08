Three die in Rangpur bus-autorickshaw crash

Three others are injured when a bus and an autorickshaw collided head-on

Three people have died and as many been injured after a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Rangpur’s Gangachara Upazila.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Gunjipur area, said Shariful Islam, chief of Taraganj Highway Police Station.

One of the dead has been identified as 39-year-old Diba Rani Sarkar from Nilphamari’s Kishorganj Upazila.

Two of the wounded have been identified as Wahidul Islam and Mominul Islam.

The bus was headed from Nilphamari’s Jaldhaka to Rangpur while the autorickshaw was headed from Pagla Pir to Kishorganj, police said, citing locals.

The two vehicles crashed head-on, killing a person on the spot. Two others died when they were taken to hospital.

The three bodies have been kept in the morgue at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, OC Shariful said.