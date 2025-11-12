Police arrest five, including gunmen seen on video, in daylight killing of Mamun

Police have arrested five people in connection with the daytime shooting of Tarik Saif Mamun near a court in Old Dhaka, including the two gunmen captured on CCTV footage.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (Detective) Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrests on Tuesday night.

“We recovered two pistols and five rounds of ammunition from them,” he added.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Detective Lalbagh Division) Md Mostak Sarkar added that the arrests were followed by raids at multiple locations, which also yielded firearms and ammunition.

The identities of the five arrestees and the exact locations of their arrests were not disclosed.

The murder took place around 11am on Monday near Dhaka National Medical College in Old Dhaka. Two unknown assailants chased Mamun in broad daylight and shot him dead.

CCTV footage shows the two armed men, holding pistols or revolvers, running towards Mamun, firing several shots before fleeing the scene.

According to police, Mamun, once a top criminal, had previously been targeted in an attack in September 2023 by associates of another former gang leader, Sanjidul Islam Imon.

The earlier attack resulted in the death of lawyer Bhuban Chandra Shil. Mamun had been released three months earlier after serving a 20-year sentence in the murder case of actor Sohel Chowdhury.