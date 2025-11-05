Fire razes 23 shops at Mohalchari market in Khagrachhari

At least 23 shops have been damaged by a fire at the Mohalchari market in Khagrachhari.

Local Fire Service Deputy Director Zaker Hossain said the blaze, which erupted around 12:30am on Tuesday night, was brought under control after five hours of effort.

However, there were no reports of casualties in the incident.

Officer Zaker said, "All the shops in the market were closed when the fire broke out. Furthermore, due to the heavy rain and lightning strikes, the electricity supply to the market was also shut off. It is assumed that the fire may have originated from lightning striking the makeshift stalls.

"As there is no Fire Service unit in Mohalchari, personnel from Khagrachhari district headquarters arrived and began the firefighting operation. Although the blaze was fully extinguished around 5am (Wednesday), 23 shops were already burnt by then."

The Fire Service officer added, "It took time to douse the flames because of the lack of water sources nearby. However, the incessant heavy rain prevented the fire from spreading quickly."

Mohalchari market traders claimed losses of Tk 40 to 50 million due to the blaze, but the Fire Service has yet to give its own estimate on the matter.