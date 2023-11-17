Chattogram Port suspends cargo handling as Cyclone Midhili hits coast

Chattogram Port authorities have halted cargo handling after the Met Office issued the danger signal 6 for the country’s biggest maritime port with Cyclone Midhili crossing the southern coast.

“The ships at the jetty have been asked to move to the outer anchorage. Twelve ships have already done so. Another 10 will leave during the tide,” Omar Faruk, the port secretary, said on Friday. “Operations at the port are also suspended.”