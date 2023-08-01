Blistering heat, exacerbated by climate change, crushing productivity, threatening Bangladesh economy

Rising commodity prices have made life difficult for Imran Shikdar who gets around Tk 20,000 every month for his quality control job at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur. Barely enough to get by.

But Imran has a new nemesis: extreme heat.

The company has done “everything” to reduce the heat inside the factory, such as installing ceiling fans and exhaust fans, and the only thing left is buying air-conditioners.

But that will be an expensive option for cooling a floor where 150 people work, he believes.

“The heat never relents. It feels like a wave of heat coming from outside, and then you have the machines emitting heat,” Imran explains.

Workers in a crowded factory always feel the heat, especially in summer, but the working conditions in Bangladesh are worsening of late.

Extreme heat is crushing productivity of the workers and a drop in gross domestic product (GDP) leaving a negative impact on the national economy. This became explicit in a recent research by the London School of Economics.

The paper titled ‘Adapting to the impacts of extreme heat on Bangladesh’s labour force’ published in July said that extreme heat has impacted the labourers in the readymade garments and agriculture sectors.

At least 37 percent of the workforce in Bangladesh were engaged in the agriculture sector and 22 percent in the industrial sector in 2021, researchers said, citing the World Bank. Mostly, those who work in an open place, face the risk of heat stress.

The labourers working in the factories having no air-conditioners or any other means to protect them from heat are confronting the negative impact of the increasing temperature.

The readymade garment sector in Bangladesh has more than 4 million workers, with 80 percent of them women. In July, when the workload is quite heavy, the temperature inside the factories goes up to 38 degrees Celsius, posing a threat to the workers’ health.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Experts say the effects of climate change and global warming are evident in vulnerable Bangladesh, with more storms, floods, lightning strikes, rising sea and salinity, and other natural calamities hitting the country.

But recently, it is evident that the heat itself is posing a threat to health, productivity and economy.

Usually, the monsoon begins in June every year but this year the monsoon arrived in the third week of June. After rains for a few days, vast swathes of Bangladesh is experiencing a heatwave now.

Bangladesh experienced the longest heatwave in June 2023 since independence in 1971. The mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country.