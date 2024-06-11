Man dies, 40 fall sick due to ‘gas leak’ from old Adabor shop cylinder

The incident occurred at a junk shop near Shyamoli Housing Gate No. 2 in Dhaka

A man has died and as many as 40 others have been hospitalised after they fell sick due to gas leaking from an old cylinder at a shop in Dhaka’s Adabor.

The incident occurred at a junk shop owned by a man named Kalu near Shyamoli Housing Gate No. 2 adjacent to Beribadh early on Tuesday, said Adabor Police Station chief Mahbubur Rahman.

The deceased, 50-year-old Kabir Hossain, had been visiting his family in the area, the police officer said.

“He [Kabir Hossain] felt unwell due to the gas and died after being taken to Dhaka Medical College. At least 40 other people from the area were taken sick and admitted to different hospitals, including Dhaka Medical and Suhrawardy Hospital. Many of them returned home after receiving treatment.”

The police chief said the gas started to leak from an old cylinder after it was dismantled at Kalu’s shop at night. All the people working at a tin-shed building next to the shop fell sick. Kabir was a relative of an employee at the neighbouring organisation.

Many people in neighbouring houses also fell sick after the gas spread.

Shop owner Kalu has fled, OC Rahman said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest him.