People with disabilities demonstrate at Shahbagh for higher allowance

People with disabilities have gathered at Dhaka’s Shahbagh to press home a series of demands, which includes increasing the monthly disability allowance to Tk 5,000 from Tk 850 in the proposed budget for FY24.

The protesters, demonstrating under the banner of the Aggrieved Disabled Civil Society, occupied a road near the Bangladesh National Museum at 9:30 am on Thursday.

As part of a pre-announced programme, the protesters were supposed to march from Shahbagh towards the national parliament. However, they have been surrounded by the police since the morning.