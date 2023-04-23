Student injured in Dhaka motorcycle accident that killed female friend dies ‘by suicide’

Police have recovered the body of a young man who was injured in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka that killed his female friend.

Citing family members, police say Rahat Hossain, 24, might have taken his own life as he had been remorseful over the accident.

Rahat and his friend Nawshin Akter, 21, were injured after a truck hit his motorcycle near Hanif flyover on Friday night.

The duty doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared Nawshin, a private university student, dead when the two were taken there.