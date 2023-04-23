    বাংলা

    Student injured in Dhaka motorcycle accident that killed female friend dies ‘by suicide’

    Citing family members, police say the youth had been remorseful over the accident

    Published : 23 April 2023, 05:02 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 05:02 PM

    Police have recovered the body of a young man who was injured in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka that killed his female friend.

    Citing family members, police say Rahat Hossain, 24, might have taken his own life as he had been remorseful over the accident. 

    Rahat and his friend Nawshin Akter, 21, were injured after a truck hit his motorcycle near Hanif flyover on Friday night. 

    The duty doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared Nawshin, a private university student, dead when the two were taken there.

    Rahat, a BBA student of Habibullah Bahar College, was treated for a broken hand and other injuries. 

    He then returned home to Khilgaon’s South Goran, where he lived with his mother. 

    Alamgir Hossain, a sub-inspector at Khilgaon Police Station, said they recovered the body on Sunday with a dark round wound on his neck. 

    He said they sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy to confirm the cause of Rahat’s death. 

    Citing family members, Alamgir said Rahat had talked to his mother until 3:30am about Nawshin’s death and blamed himself for the accident. 

    Rahat’s cousin slept in the same room and found the body hanging from a window grill in the morning. The family then called the police.

