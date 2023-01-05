Winter chill intensifies as wild cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh

However, Omar Faruq, a construction worker, was an exception as he wore a thin tee shirt and lungi while working at a construction site in Mohammadpur.

“When I work, my body heats up and I don’t feel cold at all. I’ll feel the chill when I stop working,” he said.

Rickshaw driver Mohsin wore a long-sleeved T-shirt underneath a short-sleeved shirt when he went out to work in the morning. While he initially felt the sting of the cold winds, he soon began sweating as he paddled his rickshaw.

Zafar Ahmed and Shumi Akter brought their six-month-old child, who is suffering from pneumonia, to the Dhaka Shishu Hospital. The hospital authorities allowed Shumi to stay with the child, but not the father. Zafar had to spend the night outdoors in the garden outside the hospital.

Attendants are not allowed to stay in the corridors of Shishu Hospital. As many as 10 people were found lying on mats on the porch at the entrance. Others were seen lying on the floor in the corridors wrapped in blankets. Those who failed to find any room there ended up in the open garden or the balcony near the outdoor department.

“Winter is taking a toll on people and we can see an uptick in the number of patients. Many parents bring their children to the hospital after the illness intensifies and reaches its last phase. They must be more aware and bring children to the hospital as soon as they catch a cold and cough,” said Prof Md Jahangir Alam, director of the hospital.

The weather is likely to remain dry with partly cloudy skies across the country over the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office. Dense to moderate fog is expected to occur until the morning, and in some places, until midday.

As many as three cold waves are in the long-term forecast for January, one of which could be moderate, the Met Office said.