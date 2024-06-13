Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Passenger, goods services to Saint Martin's resuming Thursday on limited scale

The transportation services in the Teknaf-St Martin route have been halted for the last seven days

Passenger, goods services to Saint Martin's resuming Thursday

Cox's Bazar Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 01:36 AM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 01:36 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
India reach T20 WC Super Eight with win over US
India reach T20 WC Super Eight with win over US
SpaceX sued by engineers fired after accusing Elon Musk of sexism
SpaceX sued by engineers fired after accusing Elon Musk of sexism
DNCC launches digital payments at 6 cattle markets
DNCC launches digital payments at 6 cattle markets
Yunus is peddling lies: Law minister
Yunus is peddling lies: Law minister
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More