Bangladesh sees 48% surge in workplace deaths in a year: survey

A study has found an alarming rise in workplace accidents in Bangladesh as 1,432 workers died due to unsafe work environments in 2023.

The figure marks a 48 percent increase from 2022, when 967 fatalities were recorded. Another 502 people suffered work-related injuries this year, up from 228 in 2022.

The data was revealed by Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation (OSHE) at a media briefing at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Friday.