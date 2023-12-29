    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sees 48% surge in workplace deaths in a year: survey

    As many as 1,432 workers died and 502 others were injured due to unsafe work environments in 2023, a study finds

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 08:30 AM
    A study has found an alarming rise in workplace accidents in Bangladesh as 1,432 workers died due to unsafe work environments in 2023.

    The figure marks a 48 percent increase from 2022, when 967 fatalities were recorded. Another 502 people suffered work-related injuries this year, up from 228 in 2022.

    The data was revealed by Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation (OSHE) at a media briefing at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Friday.

    The report is based on data collected from newspaper reports and other sources.

    The findings highlighted a stark divide between the institutional and informal sectors. In 2023, the institutional sector witnessed 329 deaths and 277 injuries, whereas the informal sector reported a staggering 1,103 deaths and 225 injuries.

    The transport sector emerged as the most hazardous, with 637 workers killed in 2023, compared to 105 fatalities in the previous year. The others include 220 day labourers and 149 construction workers.

    The report identified various causes for these workplace casualties, including road accidents, electrocution, fires, building collapses, lightning strikes, gas cylinder explosions, violence, and physical abuse of domestic workers.

