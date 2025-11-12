5 arrested over Mamun murder face four-day police interrogation

Police have taken five people into custody over the killing of “top criminal” Tarik Saif Mamun in Old Dhaka, allowing investigators to interrogate them under the arms law.

On Wednesday evening, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Partha Bhadra approved four days of police questioning, according to Sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman of the prosecution.

The suspects are Md Faruk Hossain Faisal alias Kutta Faruk, 38; Robin Ahmed alias Pias, 25; Md Rubel, 34; Shamim Ahmed, 22; and Md Yusuf alias Jibon, 42.

Police said Faruk and Robin “directly participated” in the killing and fired the shots.

Faruk, Robin, Shamim, and Rubel were arrested in Narsingdi on Tuesday night, while Yusuf was taken from Rayer Bazar in Dhaka.

Inspector Md Sajjad Hossain of the Kotwali Zonal Team, the investigation officer, said in a court submission for a 10-day questioning period that the suspects had admitted involvement during initial questioning.

He added that they are “active members of an organised armed criminal group and have long committed killings, robberies, and snatchings across Dhaka in exchange for money”.

The submission noted that taking the suspects into remand would help recover more information, locate weapons, identify accomplices and enable their arrests.

Investigators argued that thorough questioning is “necessary for a proper investigation and fair trial”.

State lawyer Jamal Uddin Margin argued for police questioning, saying: “Faruk and Robin shot Mamun at midday outside Dhaka National Medical College and fled. They committed a public murder. No leniency should be given to such criminals. The country faces serious law and order challenges. We request the maximum questioning period.”

Defence lawyer Niyaz Morshed Roman opposed the request and sought bail.

“The family has not filed a complaint. The incident occurred on the 10th of November, and they were arrested [on Tuesday]. They went from Dhaka to the India-border area and returned, which takes two days.

“The weapons have been recovered, and no proof shows they used them. Questioning is unnecessary. We request bail.”

Another state lawyer, Kaiyum Hossain Nayan, said: “If the victim or family do not file a case, the state can act as the plaintiff. Such audacity in a court area needs scrutiny. We must investigate if there was any political backing.”

The court approved four days of police questioning for all five suspects.