Ancient libraries, including Rammala, to be digitised, says Advisor Mahfuj

Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam has said the government will initiate the digitisation of Bangladesh’s oldest libraries, including the historic Rammala Library in Cumilla.

He made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon while visiting the Rammala Library at Ishwar Pathsala Maheshangan in Kandirpar.

Mahfuj noted that the Rammala Library is Bangladesh’s third or fourth oldest manuscript archive, holding one of the largest collections of ancient manuscripts after Dhaka University and Varendra University.

He observed that many manuscripts were in a “deteriorating state”, making digitisation “essential” to preserve palm-leaf manuscripts and other rare books.

The advisor said once digitised, copies of the manuscripts would be kept by the authorities, and discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to explore dedicated preservation facilities.

Accorrding to him, the manuscripts are “highly valuable” internationally and require controlled temperature and proper hygiene for long-term preservation.

According to the Rammala Library authorities, the collection currently holds more than 8,500 manuscripts and rare books, making it one of the oldest archives in the Indian subcontinent.