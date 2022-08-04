Is the Children's Court following the law? Experts think not

NO SEPARATE COURTROOMS

An official at Dhaka’s Children's Court No. 3, who asked not to be named, said the court was not run according to the rules.

Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange, a public prosecutor of the Children's Court, said: “Children adjudicated under child law are not called the ‘accused’. No matter how big their crimes are, their photos and names cannot be published in the newspaper.”

“We try to create a child-friendly environment as far as possible in judicial reality during trials in Women and Child Repression Prevention Act cases. But it is not entirely possible as there are no separate [juvenile] courtrooms.”

Fahmida Akhter, a lawyer of Dhaka's One-Stop Crisis Centre, said: “The same judge is hearing cases over women and child repression… and trafficking. This is not scientifically sound.”

“...children can hear about rape, sexual assault cases in these trials. It is quite natural that it affects their personality and mentality.”

Lawyer and rights activist Jibanananda Chanda Jayanta said there were no initiatives to improve the environment of juvenile trials.

“The caseload for the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal is already stacked, yet these courts are also being used for trials of juveniles.”

“Trying adults and children in the same courtroom is unacceptable.”

Md Rezaul Karim, a state lawyer for a juvenile court, admitted that problems currently exist.

“In practice, it is difficult to conduct trials for children. A separate courtroom will best serve the cause, but the initiative has to be taken on a large scale. I can’t tell how it’s possible to remedy the crisis under the present circumstances.”

Public Prosecutor Afroza stressed the importance of curtailing the negative tendencies towards children who come in conflict with the law.

“I let the children sit next to state lawyers with great affection and discuss their issues, listen to them and their parents attentively.”

She also pointed out the different traits of children who arrive in juvenile court for murder, robbery, drugs or cases against gangs of teenagers.

“Among those who are on trial, some grow their fingernails long, have tattoos, and wear faded or torn jeans. Correctional centres must advise these children to avoid such attire and take steps accordingly.”

Mashiur Rahman, the coordinator of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust’s Dhaka unit, said: “Having a separate courtroom for trials is important and so is improving the correction centres.”

“Those places are out of control. No one follows the law. Instead of improving the behaviour of the children who go there, it makes things worse.”

THE CHILDREN ACT 2013

To implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) treaty, Bangladesh overhauled the Children Act of 1974 and introduced the Children Act of 2013. The law was amended again in 2018.

According to the law, any child involved in a crime with an adult may not be charged with the same police investigation report as the adult. They must have a separate investigation report prepared against them.

As children, their involvement in the crime should be considered separately, the law says. The Children's Court was established with all the power and jurisdiction of a Sessions Court. The necessary initiatives and preparations to run trials under the Children Act, however, have never been fulfilled.