2 Jubo Dal men held over 'drunken' death threats to cop at Manikganj police station

Two local leaders of the Jubo Dal, the BNP's youth affiliate, have been arrested in Manikganj's Singair Upazila for allegedly entering a police station while intoxicated and issuing death threats to a law enforcer.

The incident took place around 9:30pm on Saturday at the Singair Police Station, according to the station's chief JOM Toufiq Azam.

The detainees are Md Shafiqul Islam, 44, member secretary of the Singair Municipality Jubo Dal, and Shafiqul Islam, 25, a member of the group's Ward 7 unit in the same municipality.

“Around 9pm, after we detained a suspect in a regular case, the two Jubo Dal leaders came to the station and demanded his release. They hurled abuse at a police officer and issued death threats. Both were arrested on the spot,” said Toufiq.

“As they appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex for medical attention,” he added.

A case has been filed against the two under the Narcotics Control Act for threatening a police officer, and they have since been produced in court.

Addressing the matter, Ismail Hossain, member secretary of the Upazila Jubo Dal, said: “We’ll look into the incident internally. We’ve heard there was inappropriate behaviour at the police station. However, we’ve also learnt that the court granted them bail earlier today.”