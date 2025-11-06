Trials within 120 days in newly approved anti-enforced disappearance ordinance

The interim government has approved a draft ordinance to prevent and remedy enforced disappearances, mandating that trials be completed within 120 working days after charges are framed.

The draft of the “Enforced Disappearance Prevention, Remedy and Protection Ordinance, 2025” was given final approval at a meeting of the Advisory Council chaired by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday.

Once promulgated, the ordinance will authorise the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to receive and investigate complaints related to enforced disappearances.

It also stipulates the death penalty for establishing or operating secret detention facilities, known locally as “Ayna Ghor” (Mirror House).

Following the meeting, Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam detailed the council’s decisions at a media briefing.

He said, “You know that during Sheikh Hasina’s regime, thousands of young men and women were forcibly disappeared in Bangladesh. The commission formed to investigate the matter received nearly 2,000 complaints. The five-member panel repeatedly stated in their reports that the actual number may exceed 4,000.

“They had hundreds of Ayna Ghor where victims were held. With this ordinance, no such facility will ever exist again.”

During the Awami League’s rule, hundreds of opposition activists were allegedly abducted and held in secret detention centres. These sites became known symbolically as Ayna Ghor.

In August last year, the government formed a commission headed by retired Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury to investigate these alleged disappearances.

In its first interim report submitted in December, the commission said it had found evidence linking former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to the orders behind many of these abductions.

The press secretary said, “Today the law for preventing and remedying enforced disappearances has been approved after much debate. The ordinance treats disappearance as a continuing offence, with provisions for capital punishment.”

The establishment or use of secret detention facilities -- including the so-called Ayna Ghor -- has been declared a punishable offence.

The NHRC will have the authority to receive and investigate complaints related to enforced disappearances.

The ordinance provides for:

Formation of special tribunals to ensure trial completion within 120 working days of charge framing.

Protection of victims, whistleblowers, and witnesses.

Provisions for compensation and legal aid.

Also, the ordinance includes clauses for creating a dedicated fund and establishing a central information database to aid enforcement and prevention efforts, Shafiqul said.

The council also gave final approval to the draft National Logistics Policy and approved 17 official holidays for 2026.