National University expels student for harassing Hindu teacher, 'inciting religious tensions'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 01:34 PM BdST
The National University has expelled a student from Khulna for harassing a teacher in Narail and 'inciting religious tensions'.
A teacher at Mirzapur United Degree College and its board of directors have also been ordered to answer for their 'negative role' in the incident.
The National University Syndicate, led by Vice Chancellor Mashiur Rahman, made the decision on the basis of an investigation report at a meeting on Wednesday night.
The incident at the Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail sparked when a student posted a photo of controversial BJP figure Nupur Sharma, who recently made headlines in India for incendiary comments on Islam.
Locals say that a group of Muslim students confronted the student the following day, demanding he remove the post. Rumours then spread that Acting Principal Swapan Kumar Biswas 'sided with the student'. He was then harassed and a garland of shoes was hung around his neck.
Rahmatullah, a fourth-year student of Islamic History and Culture at Khulna Government Brajpal College, was then expelled for his role in the incident.
A notice has also been sent to Akhtar Hossain, a teacher at Mirzapur College's Department of Political Science, to explain the 'negative role' he played. An explanation has also been demanded from the college for their 'negligence'.
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people: Hasina
- NU expels student for harassing teacher
- Sporadic light rain likely on Eid day
- Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to Henolux
- Student ‘confesses’ to murdering teacher
- Hasina flags uppower crisis
- Motorcycles banned from launches
- Separate road accidents kill 4 in Dinajpur
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people worldwide, says Hasina
- National University expels student for harassing Hindu teacher, 'inciting religious tensions'
- 2 garment workers die in Rajbari road accident during Eid travel
- Accidents clog northbound traffic ahead of Eid rush
- Light showers in forecast for Dhaka, surrounding areas on Eid day
- Grameen Telecom union leaders remanded for ‘breach of trust’ through settlement
Most Read
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh brings another 2,716 education institutions under MPO coverage
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams