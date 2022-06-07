BM Depot still burns, 62 hours after the start of a deadly blaze

The fire started at the container depot near Keshabpur Village in Shonaichari Union around 9 pm on Saturday. As of the last count, 41 deaths had been confirmed from the blaze. Over two hundred were injured.

The army, the navy, and the fire service were still working to extinguish the fire on Tuesday.

There are still intermittent fires on about 28-29 containers, said Md Faruk Hossain, assistant director of the Chattogram Division fire service, to the media on Tuesday morning. They have also identified the chemicals in 15 containers, but 12 remain unidentified.

Fire service personnel say the BM Depot authorities have informed them of 27 containers of chemicals as of Tuesday. However, they say they were unable to confirm whether that was the full list of chemical containers.

Eight of the containers containing chemicals were burnt in the fire and seven others were moved to a safe distance, those involved in firefighting efforts said. They did not wish to comment further on the matter.

“The fire is under control now,” Lt Col Ariful Islam, commander of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division, told the media at 11:15 am.

“If there are no further explosions, the situation will not deteriorate further.”

Asked how many containers of chemicals had yet to be identified, he said:

“Some containers have not been identified – the number is above 10. Many documents were burnt, so the depot workers have not been able to give us all the information.”

“A team of specialists from Dhaka have arrived. They will deliver the final report. Smoke is still rising from some containers. They were holding garments and the smoke was because water was sprayed on them.”

Smoke could be seen rising from several containers on the southern end of the depot.

Fire service personnel are working carefully as all the containers of chemicals have yet to be identified. No one, aside from those picked for firefighting efforts, are being allowed inside the depot.

The BM Depot had about 4,300 containers – some of which were empty, while others held goods for import and export. About 3,000 containers were empty. BM Depot authorities have acknowledged that some containers held hydrogen peroxide.

When the fire first started on Saturday, two fire service units from Kumira and Sitakunda were dispatched. But, as the blaze continued, a total of 25 fire service units were assigned to tame the inferno.

Despite their efforts, the flames were still blazing away on Sunday and the army, the navy and other government agencies were called in to help.

On Sunday afternoon, some of the containers near the fire were moved to a safe distance. Fire service personnel were able to use the pumps situated around the depot to spray water.

Firefighting efforts continued throughout Monday as well, but smoke could still be seen rising from the depot on Tuesday morning.