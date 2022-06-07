BM Depot still burns, 62 hours after the start of a deadly blaze
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 12:33 PM BdST
Sixty-two hours after it first sparked, fires are still burning at the BM Depot in Sitakunda. At least 12 containers of chemicals at the site have yet to be identified.
The fire started at the container depot near Keshabpur Village in Shonaichari Union around 9 pm on Saturday. As of the last count, 41 deaths had been confirmed from the blaze. Over two hundred were injured.
The army, the navy, and the fire service were still working to extinguish the fire on Tuesday.
There are still intermittent fires on about 28-29 containers, said Md Faruk Hossain, assistant director of the Chattogram Division fire service, to the media on Tuesday morning. They have also identified the chemicals in 15 containers, but 12 remain unidentified.
Fire service personnel say the BM Depot authorities have informed them of 27 containers of chemicals as of Tuesday. However, they say they were unable to confirm whether that was the full list of chemical containers.
Eight of the containers containing chemicals were burnt in the fire and seven others were moved to a safe distance, those involved in firefighting efforts said. They did not wish to comment further on the matter.
“The fire is under control now,” Lt Col Ariful Islam, commander of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division, told the media at 11:15 am.
“If there are no further explosions, the situation will not deteriorate further.”
Asked how many containers of chemicals had yet to be identified, he said:
“Some containers have not been identified – the number is above 10. Many documents were burnt, so the depot workers have not been able to give us all the information.”
“A team of specialists from Dhaka have arrived. They will deliver the final report. Smoke is still rising from some containers. They were holding garments and the smoke was because water was sprayed on them.”
Smoke could be seen rising from several containers on the southern end of the depot.
Fire service personnel are working carefully as all the containers of chemicals have yet to be identified. No one, aside from those picked for firefighting efforts, are being allowed inside the depot.
The BM Depot had about 4,300 containers – some of which were empty, while others held goods for import and export. About 3,000 containers were empty. BM Depot authorities have acknowledged that some containers held hydrogen peroxide.
When the fire first started on Saturday, two fire service units from Kumira and Sitakunda were dispatched. But, as the blaze continued, a total of 25 fire service units were assigned to tame the inferno.
Despite their efforts, the flames were still blazing away on Sunday and the army, the navy and other government agencies were called in to help.
On Sunday afternoon, some of the containers near the fire were moved to a safe distance. Fire service personnel were able to use the pumps situated around the depot to spray water.
Firefighting efforts continued throughout Monday as well, but smoke could still be seen rising from the depot on Tuesday morning.
- Firefighters among burn victims battle for survival
- BM depot lacked clearance: DoE
- Ctg port auctions hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address nation before census
- Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over remarks on Bangabandhu
- Outpouring of love for departed firemen Mithu, Nipon
- Those responsible for Sitakunda fire will face justice: home minister
- Brave firefighters among injured with serious burns fight for their lives
- Fire-ravaged Sitakunda depot had no clearance to store chemicals, says DoE
- A day after Sitakunda fire, Chattogram port auctions off 30,450 litres of hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address the nation on Jun 14 ahead of census
- 'Sitting above a bomb': Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over disparaging comments on Bangabandhu and Hasina
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Narayanganj court sentences six men to death for 2009 murder of couple after gangrape of woman
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- Bangladesh's historic coastal mosques feel climate change's bite