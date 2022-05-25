Two die of 'alcohol poisoning' in Kamrangirchar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2022 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 03:40 PM BdST
Two men have died in Kamrangirchar’s Muslimbagh after they allegedly drank too much alcohol.
The victims were identified as Md Miraj, 25 and Md Rubel, 25.
Miraj, a native of Munshiganj, lived in Muslimbagh with his parents, while Rubel, who hailed from Bhola, lived with his uncle in Dhaka’s Khilgaon, said Inspector Mostafa Anwar of Kamrangirchar Police Station.
The two friends worked in separate factories in Nababganj and Lalbagh. They became friends as they lived close by.
As Miraj’s parents had gone for a visit to their ancestral home, Rubel spent the night in Mairaj’s home on the second floor of a three-storied building.
On Wednesday morning, Miraj came out of his room and asked for tamarind, a traditional cure for intoxication, from a woman in the neighbourhood, said Inspector Mostafa Anwar. He was taken to Dhaka Medical Hospital and pronounced dead. Rubel died at the scene, the inspector said.
Aynal, a cousin of Miraj, told the reporters in the hospital that both friends committed suicide by consuming poison.
Police officer Mostafa Anwar, however, said they assumed the men died due to alcohol poisoning after partying at Miraj’s place as his parents were out.
