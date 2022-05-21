3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2022 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2022 01:24 PM BdST
Three people on a pickup van have died after their vehicle was rammed by a train at an unprotected level train crossing in Gazipur’s Kaliganj Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Nolchata area near Arikhola Rail Station around 10:30 am on Saturday.
The dead have yet to be identified.
The Egarosindhu train was headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka when it crashed head-on into a pickup van carrying palm fruit from Nagri at a rail crossing, said Arikhol Station Master Kamrul Islam.
Three passengers on the pickup van were killed on the spot.
Nagri-Nolchata rail service was suspended for nearly an hour after an accident, but is now back to normal, said Station Master Kamrul.
More stories
- Hasina emphasises addressing global supply chain issues
- Signs of improvement in Sylhet flood situation
- Two die in Chandpur road accident
- India-Bangladesh train services to resume
- One can own 8 hectares of arable land
- 4 districts get new DCs
- PM to announce Padma bridge opening day in a week
- Dhaka traffic stalls as overturned van blocks road
Recent Stories
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Hasina emphasises addressing supply chain issues at Guterres-hosted meeting to tackle crisis
- Sylhet hit by worst floods in years
- Two die after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Chandpur
- After a pause of 26 months, India and Bangladesh are set to resume train services
- Draft law caps ownership at 8 hectares of land for a Bangladeshi
Opinion
Most Read
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
- Moscow moves to Russify seized Ukraine land, signalling annexation
- BRICS-led New Development Bank to set up regional office in India
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- Liverpool is latest on the list of Chattogram’s direct freight routes
- China quietly increases purchases of low-priced Russian oil
- Azov battalion releases another video amid questions over how many fighters remain in Mariupol