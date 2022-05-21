3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur

The accident occurred in the Nolchata area near Arikhola Rail Station around 10:30 am on Saturday.

The dead have yet to be identified.

The Egarosindhu train was headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka when it crashed head-on into a pickup van carrying palm fruit from Nagri at a rail crossing, said Arikhol Station Master Kamrul Islam.

Three passengers on the pickup van were killed on the spot.

Nagri-Nolchata rail service was suspended for nearly an hour after an accident, but is now back to normal, said Station Master Kamrul.