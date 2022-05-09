Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 11:37 PM BdST
Strong winds at Cox’s Bazar Airport have forced a plane to delay landing by two hours after it stationed in Chattogram for a while.
Airport Manager Golam Mortoza Hossain on Monday said the Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet, which took off from Dhaka, safely touched down at Cox’s Bazar at 6:20pm after the weather improved.
“…the winds were blowing stronger than usual [when the flight was scheduled to land]. After trying for some time, the pilot decided against landing to avoid the risk of a crash as the weather did not get better,” Mortoza said.
“The flight then landed at Chattogram’s Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport.”
The strong winds are a result of a low on the Bay of Bengal that turned into the Cyclone Asani.
