Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped after freight train compartments derail in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2022 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 01:30 PM BdST

Train operations on three different routes to the north and south of the country have been suspended after three compartments of a freight train went off the track in Cumilla’s Burichong Upazila.

The incident occurred near Rajapur Railway Station in the upazila around 4 am on Monday, said Cumilla station's Senior Deputy Assistant Engineer Leyakat Ali Mojumder.

“Train operations on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Chattogram-Sylhet and Dhaka-Noakhali routes have been disrupted,” he said.

The Dhaka-bound Upakul Express from Noakhali got stuck at Laksam Railway Junction while the Chattogram-bound Turna Nishita Express from Dhaka was stuck at Soshidal Station in Brahmanpara due to the accident, causing suffering to travellers.

Several other trains were also stranded at different stations, the railway authorities said.

“Three compartments of a Dhaka-bound freight train from Chattogram derailed. Two rescue trains from Laksham and Akhaura reached the spot at dawn and efforts are underway to clear the tracks,” Leyakat said.

He expects regular train operations on the routes to resume soon.

