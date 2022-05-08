Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row

Imrul Kayes Pranto, nephew of Sujan’s wife Shammi Akter Moni, and Pranto’s uncles, identified with single names – Hasan and Omar – have been at the centre of a social media backlash after the suspension of the TTE, Shafiqul Islam, was reported.

The trio introduced themselves as the minister's relatives but Shafiqul was undeterred as he asked them to get off the air-conditioned coach after they were found travelling without a ticket on May 4.

Pakshi Railway Division Commercial Officer Nasir Uddin ordered an immediate suspension of Shafiqul after Pranto brought complaints of misconduct against the TTE.

Having initially distanced himself from the passengers, Sujan acknowledged that they were indeed related to his wife.

On Sunday, the railway authorities in Pabna announced that Shafiqul's suspension would be revoked at the order of the railways minister.

Nasir, who accused Shafiqul of being “mentally ill” and a “drug abuser”, has also been asked to explain his action as the authorities launched an investigation.

While speaking to a committee investigating the incident on Sunday, Pranto said he and his family were “frustrated and embarrassed” over the questioning of different media workers over the days following the incident.

“We're looking at the whole thing positively, but the journalists are dragging this small issue on unnecessarily,” he said.

Addressing the reporters present there, he said, “You’ve overdone it, which you could have avoided. I've nothing to say to you. I'm telling the investigation committee what I've to say.”

The committee also spoke to several witnesses at Pakshi railway office in Pabna’s Ishwardi.

The committee, headed by Assistant Transport Officer Sajedul Islam Babu, has been given five days to investigate the incident.

“Everything is being looked into to find out whether any misconduct took place,” Sajedul said. He claimed the committee was under no pressure.

Happy over the decision to reverse his suspension, Shafiqul said, “I can’t understand why he brought the charges [of drug abuse and mental illness] against me.”

“I submitted Tk 78,000 in profits that night. Can a mentally sick person do that?”

Residents of Ishwardi’s Nur Mahalla, where Pranto and his mother Yasmin Akter Nipa live, cursed reporters who visited the neighbourhood to collect information. Nipa is a cousin of the minister’s wife Shammi.

“When we reached the area, several young men and a woman rushed towards us [media workers]. We'd to leave as they began cursing,” said Ziaul Haque Ripon of TV channel Bangla Vision.